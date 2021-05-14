Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,489 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

