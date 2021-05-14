Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 6,366 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 15,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,366. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

