Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 663 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,186,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 83,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.43. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

