Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.86

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.