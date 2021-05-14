Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $75.48.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
