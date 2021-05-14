Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $4,303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

