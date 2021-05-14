Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,511,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

