Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.70 or 0.00600237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00232186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.09 or 0.01148314 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01221361 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

