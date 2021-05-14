Atomic Wallet Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,998.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $62,998.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

