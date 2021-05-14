AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,962 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. 251,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,148,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

