AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 170,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,148,355. The company has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

