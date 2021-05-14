Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £19,887.12 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last bought 3,348 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.94. The firm has a market cap of £93.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

