AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. AudioEye updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

