Audius (AUDIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.90 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $239.89 million and $20.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

