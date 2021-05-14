Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACB. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.66). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.