Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $11.25 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 141,569 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

