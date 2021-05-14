Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.79.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,382. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.42. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.