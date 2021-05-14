Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,382. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$26.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.