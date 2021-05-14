Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Up 4.2%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

