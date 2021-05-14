Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.91 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and $8.82 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $2,733.65 or 0.05458310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

