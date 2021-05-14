Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

APR.UN stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.15. 59,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,858. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.12.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

