Autonio (NIOX) Tops One Day Volume of $672,210.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $672,210.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,978,429 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

