AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,453.82.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,533.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,455.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,256.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,023.06 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

