AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,501.48 and last traded at $1,505.48. 656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,533.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,256.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.