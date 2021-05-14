Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $36.81 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $36.81 or 0.00073173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $347.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00325028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,069,525 coins and its circulating supply is 128,903,490 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

