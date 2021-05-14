Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,967 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises approximately 4.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,693. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.80 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

