Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,442.29

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,442.29 ($44.97) and traded as low as GBX 2,988.98 ($39.05). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,078 ($40.21), with a volume of 34,001 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,338.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,442.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of £954.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.97.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.