AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 5,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,806. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

