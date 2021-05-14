AVROBIO’s (AVRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 218.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 202,691 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in AVROBIO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 947,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

