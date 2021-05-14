Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $401.53 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.99 or 0.00014062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $401.53 million and $29.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00093000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.16 or 0.01176668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00115338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.