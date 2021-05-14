AXPR Trading Down 25.7% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $121,394.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

