Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $66,204.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,321,326 coins and its circulating supply is 11,305,172 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

