Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AZUL opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

