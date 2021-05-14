Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Azul by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

