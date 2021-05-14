B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

