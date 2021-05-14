B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $480.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

