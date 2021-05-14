B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,359. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

