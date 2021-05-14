B. Riley Comments on L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

LB traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 51,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,920. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. L Brands has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.