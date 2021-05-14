B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $72.67. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,929 shares during the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.