Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports.

BW traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 934,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,908. The firm has a market cap of $660.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.