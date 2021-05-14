BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.95

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 129936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

BAESY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,007,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

