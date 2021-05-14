Baker Hughes Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

