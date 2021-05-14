Balancer (BAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106.39 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. Balancer has a total market cap of $448.39 million and approximately $106.39 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $64.57 or 0.00126909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

