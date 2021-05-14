Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $134.15

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $134.15 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

