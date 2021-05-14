Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Critical Review

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and Diginex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diginex has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.14%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and Diginex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -47.82

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, suggesting that its share price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Baltic International USA Company Profile

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

