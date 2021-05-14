Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

