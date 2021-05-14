Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.