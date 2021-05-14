Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $100,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $358.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.