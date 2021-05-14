Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.21. Bankinter shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 5,105 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

