Banyan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 4.4% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.