Banyan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 178,067 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000. Altria Group accounts for 6.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 127,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

