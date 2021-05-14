Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 7.0% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.23.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

